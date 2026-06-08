FOR Okehampton Running Club, Sophie Casavieille-Lacaze, Paul Evison and Andrew Vernon (all pictured) recently ran the City Runs 5k.
This was the third event of the 6-race series and Sophie said she had a great run, finishing in 20.33, second in her category.
Onto Saturday and eight ORC members took on the Dartmoor Discovery (or Dartmoor Drenching as perhaps it should have been called this year), the UKs longest single-lap road ultra marathon.
Expertly organised by Teignbridge Trotters, the route is fully marshalled with 10 aid stations enroute.
Despite the poor conditions, all ORC runners achieved fantastic results; Chris Turner (4:07:31, fifth overall), Robert Kelly (4:27:50 second MV45), Paul Carter (5:09:53), Shaun Fryett (5:12:12), Rachel Russell (5:23:05 first FV60), Robert Russell (5:23:05), Matt Grint (6:23:07) and Lucy Gooding (6:42:51). Okehampton men took first place in the team standings.
Gill Spinney and her son Aiden were up in the Lake District, running the Great Langdale 21 trail race.
Elsewhere, Pearl Barnes completed the Epic Endurance Portland- The Loop with gusts up to 50mph and a yellow weather warning. Pearl said she was just glad to make it back alive, finishing in 3:20.
She then took on the Crewkerne 10k the next day and she finished this in 1:05.
Also on Sunday, Jo Page was the first female and fifth overall in 4:40:34 (unofficial time) at the BigSea Trail Marathon, on the beautiful sands of Knoll Beach, Studland.
Lastly, Okehampton Running Club were out in full force again at the Oke Croak, part of the summer fell series. The 10+ miles and 2,000ft+ is a challenge to any runner.
There were superb performances all round, especially for the juniors.
Luke Stannus (1:21:43), Ian Duffield (1:32:40), Stewart Taylor (1:32:40), Joseph Lane (1:33:41), Tom Poland (1:33:48), Rob Gooding (1:34:54), Paul Trace (1:43:14), Emma Brock (1:49:32 ), Ian Ripper (1:50:36), Bernard Stricker (1:51:33), Jonathan Stephens (1:51:35), Deane Andrews (1:54:09) and Claire Watkins (1:58:23).
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