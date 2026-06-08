A HUGE well done must go to Bella, Lydia, Jemima, Sophia, Arabella and Elsa, who represented Okehampton Otters at the Devon County Sprints, held at Plymouth Life Centre on Sunday, June 7.
They took on all four strokes: 50m Butterfly, Backstroke, Breaststroke, and Freestyle and delivered an outstanding performance across the board.
With all achieving personal bests in at least three of the events, they showed brilliant determination and progress.
Sophia showed great improvement in the 50m Butterfly, where she took an incredible 53.15 seconds off her previous time, a truly remarkable improvement.
Arabella achieved gold medals for back and free, silver for fly and bronze for breaststroke.
All swimmers showed brilliant determination and progress. We are so proud of their hard work, resilience, and positive attitude. Well done swimmers, keep swimming strong and believing in yourself!
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