EXETER Chiefs will be without two of their most influential young stars, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Greg Fisilau, for their decisive Gallagher Premiership showdown with Saracens at Sandy Park tomorrow – a clash that will determine who secures the final place in the play-offs.
The absence of the pair comes as a significant blow for Rob Baxter’s side, with Feyi-Waboso set to undergo surgery following a facial injury sustained in last weekend’s victory over Leicester Tigers, while Fisilau continues to be monitored after a similar setback.
Both players have been central to the club’s resurgence this season – and their unavailability adds an extra layer of pressure ahead of one of the club’s biggest matches since their last play-off push in 2021.
It is a winner-takes-all contest with the victor joining Northampton Saints, Bath Rugby and Leicester Tigers in the semi-finals. For the Chiefs, it represents a chance to return to the Premiership’s elite bracket for the first time in four years, while Saracens arrive with their own history of big-game success and an unrelenting reputation for delivering under pressure.
The rivalry between the two clubs has defined modern English rugby, particularly in recent seasons where they have met in numerous high-stakes encounters, including finals and knockout clashes. Saracens’ clinical edge against Exeter’s physical dominance has often shaped these meetings, and tomorrow’s showdown promises another chapter in that fierce competitive history.
Chiefs’ director of rugby Rob Baxter acknowledged both the magnitude of the occasion and the emotional intensity building within his squad.
“I think now your emotional energy takes over more than your physical energy,” Baxter said. “I’ve seen it happen before where you look around and everyone is on their toes, moving quickly, ready to go. As coaches, we almost have to hold the lads back early in the week so they don’t drain their batteries too soon.”
Baxter also underlined the challenge posed by their opponents, praising Saracens’ ability to grind out results in all circumstances.
“Saracens are turning up, scoring points, winning games. We’re not far off that form, I don’t think. They’re doing whatever they have to do to win, and that’s often the mark of a very good side. This will be a great test for us.”
Despite the setback of losing key players, Baxter has urged his squad to embrace the occasion rather than be consumed by nerves.
“All I’ve asked is that we don’t play nervous,” he added. “They can play with any other emotion they like, just not nerves. That’s the bit we’ve got to get right.”
Exeter’s starting XV shows continuity in the pack following last week’s strong performance, with Scott Sio, Max Norey and Josh Iosefa-Scott anchoring the front row. Dafydd Jenkins continues as captain in the second row alongside Andrea Zambonin, while Christ Tshiunza shifts into the back row in place of the injured Fisilau.
In the backs, Henry Slade and Len Ikitau continue their partnership in midfield, while Olly Woodwood starts at full-back with Paul Brown-Bampoe and Campbell Ridl completing the back three.
The bench includes returning back-row prospect Kane James, making his comeback from a long-term ankle injury, alongside experienced forwards Joseph Dweba and Rusi Tuima, who will make his final home appearance for the club.
EXETER CHIEFS: Olly Woodburn; Paul Brown-Bampoe, Henry Slade, Len Ikitau, Campbell Ridl; Harvey Skinner, Stephen Varney; Scott Sio, Max Norey, Josh Iosefa-Scott; Dafydd Jenkins (c), Andrea Zambonin; Tom Hooper, Christ Tshiuza, Ethan Roots. Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Ethan Burger, Bachuki Tchumbadze, Rus Tuima, Kane James, Tom Cairns, Zack Wimbush, Ben Hammersley.
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