TAVISTOCK Boxing Club's Bohdan Popovych travelled to Bideford to face Bideford ABC's Zak Bowden in a three-round contest (two minutes each).
Bowden was the slightly heavier boxer at the weigh-in, but there was little to choose between the opponents in height and reach. The Bideford boxer was much fancied in a home environment though.
From the first bell it became obvious that Bowden, boxing from a southpaw stance was well up to the task and Bohdan had to overcome initial pressure
From the first exchange of blows, Bohdan's powerful right hand was a force that seemed to upset the Bideford man.
The bout progressed and from 30 seconds in, Tavistock's Bohdan applied pressure such that the Bideford boxer was on the back foot much of the time. Following a set piece move, Bideford's Bowden was in a corner receiving punishment, the referee gave a standing eight count.
On resumption, Bohdan quickly applied more pressure and his opponent was swiftly taking another standing eight count. Despite upping the pace a little to try and finish the contest, Bohdan had only a few seconds before the bell.
When the bell rang for the second round, the Bideford boxer came out fast and tried to apply pressure. Bohdan weathered this and from thirty seconds into the round, applied his own pressure, forcing the Bideford man from one corner to another.
Bohdan now controlled the ring and applied more pressure on an opponent who appeared to be rapidly suffering from the hard punches he was taking.
After another 30 seconds of this, the referee gave the Bideford man another standing eight count and indicated the contest to be finished at one minute into the second round.
It was a good decision to spare a game boxer further punishment. Bohdan is to be congratulated on a very good performance, now back to the gym to work on improving the faults that you see only on the recording!
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