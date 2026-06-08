IT is almost difficult to keep up with the news coming out of Tavistock AFC as they have made even more announcements over the weekend.
Jacob Bowker, who is a “fan-favourite midfielder”, will be pulling on the red and black again next season as the Lambs go in search of a swift return to the Southern League under Steve Tully.
Speaking on the club’s social media channels, Bowker explained that “Everyone behind the scenes has always been really welcoming” and “To get the chance to play under [Tully] for a full season, I’ll be delighted.”
Meanwhile, former Plymouth Parkway man Chris McPhee has been named as Tully’s assistant manager in what is quite a punchy acquisition.
The other new arrival isn’t so new after all as Tallan Burns returns to Langsford Park. He’s “Had some really, really good times here before and hopefully [the team will] kick on again.”
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