A SQUAD of 21 Okehampton RFC players, alongside coaches, physios and supporters, travelled to the home of English rugby, on Sunday, May 31.
They were representing Okehampton RFC women at the Allianz Stadium at Twickenham, in the 2026 RFU Injured Players Foundation Women’s Tournament.
Having successfully applied and been selected to take part in the prestigious competition, each player was required to raise a minimum of £250 for the RFU Injured Players Foundation, a charity that supports players who have suffered serious injuries while playing rugby. As an added incentive, the team that raised the most money would earn access to the England changing rooms on the day of the tournament.
Okehampton women threw themselves into the fundraising effort, organising a variety of events including a car wash, cake sale and silent auction, alongside receiving hundreds of generous donations from supporters.
The team ultimately raised an outstanding £10,444, contributing to a remarkable tournament total of £53,620 raised for the RFU Injured Players Foundation- a figure that far surpassed all expectations.
While Okehampton narrowly missed out on top spot in the fundraising standings, finishing third overall, the club is immensely proud of what was achieved and the difference the money will make to injured players and their families.
The club would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who supported the fundraising campaign, whether through donations, attending events, or contributing prizes to the silent auction, which alone raised more than £2,000. A special mention must go to Ed Jones whose incredibly generous £1000 donation provided a significant boost to the fundraising effort.
Amy Lethbridge was also recognised for raising the third-highest individual fundraising total of all players involved in the tournament, a fantastic achievement and testament to the hard work put in by players throughout the campaign.
The tournament featured six teams, including familiar opponents Yeovil and Portsmouth Valkyries. The teams were divided into two pools, with Okehampton drawn alongside Portsmouth Valykries and Midland Barbarians. Each side played 15-minute matches, with the winners of each pool progressing to the final.
Okehampton began their campaign in impressive fashion with a convincing 14-0 victory over Midland Babas. Tries from Phoebe Ogborne and Issy Edworthy secured the win, with Edworthy successfully converting both scores. The scoreline, however, did not tell the full story. With Midlands threatening to score, Jaz Rutley produced a superb try-saving tackle to preserve Okehampton’s lead and maintain the momentum that would carry them through the day.
Their second pool match saw them take on familiar rivals Portsmouth Valkyries. In a much tighter contest, Okehampton emerged 10-7 winners thanks to tries from Jenna Bierton and Rose Walker. The victory secured top spot in the pool and a place in the tournament final.
Awaiting them were Midland Babas once again. The final proved to be a far more closely fought affair. Midlands struck first to take the lead, but Okehampton responded through Jenna Bierton, who crossed for her second try of the day, with Issy Edworthy adding the conversion.
Midlands then regained the advantage with another try, leaving Okehampton trailing by three points and setting up a tense finish.
As the clock ticked down, Okehampton continued to battle. With minutes to go, following a brilliant break from Edworthy, the ball was worked wide to Jaz Rutley, who touched down in the corner to score the decisive try.
The 12-10 victory sparked jubilant celebrations as Okehampton women were crowned champions of the 2026 RFU Injured Players Foundation Tournament.
Rutley’s outstanding performances throughout the day earned her the well-deserved accolade of Okehampton Women’s Player of the Tournament.
Her crucial try-saving tackle in the opening pool match and match-winning score in the final underlined her importance to the team's success and capped off a memorable day for the winger.
It was an unforgettable occasion and a privilege for the players to take to the hallowed turf of Twickenham, following in the footsteps of some of rugby’s greatest names.
The triumph provided the perfect finale to another remarkable season for the club, which also saw Okehampton achieve a third consecutive league promotion and reach the Intermediate Plate semi-finals.
Looking ahead to the 2026-27 season in Women’s Championship Two South West, Okehampton women are welcoming both new and experienced players to join the squad.
Whether you are completely new to rugby, looking for a change of club, or considering a return to the game, Okehampton RFC Women would love to hear from you. The club also runs a development squad, providing valuable match experience for newer players, with a number of fixtures already planned for the coming season.
Keep an eye on the club’s social media channels for details of upcoming meet-and-greet sessions and pre-season training dates.
All images used are courtesy of Rugby Photos UK.
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