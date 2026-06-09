OKEHAMPTON Flyers gymnasts had an extremely successful first British Championship qualifier of the season at Telford International Centre, achieving a number one place in Great Britain in double mini trampoline (DMT), a number three place in Great Britain for trampoline, and a 19th place in trampoline.
Mason Parker-Groves achieved two new personal bests with extremely high scores, securing his first British Gymnastics FIG gold medal in double mini trampoline, and his first FIG bronze medal in trampoline. Mason also came first for his voluntary routine in trampoline, where gymnasts compete a series of 10 skills assessed on form and difficulty.
Logan also gave superb performances in his first national FIG competition, coming 16th in his set (compulsory routine) and 19th overall in trampoline.
Logan has previously competed in the national English series, which is against all of the clubs in England, but this is his first time moving up to FIG nationals, which is the highest level of trampoline and DMT competition in the UK.
Mason and Logan's coach, Vicki Pritchard, said: "Both gymnasts' achievement is a testament to the hard work they put into their training. They are both a real pleasure to teach.
“Training and competing at national level also takes a lot of dedication and commitment from parents, and their parents Vicky and Jeremy, and Jo and Mark, are incredibly supportive and put a huge amount of time and effort into taking them to training and competitions."
Okehampton Flyers have more gymnasts preparing for British Championship qualifier two later in June.
You can watch videos of skills club gymnasts are working on their Facebook and Instagram pages @okehamptonflyers, or visit their website at okehamptonflyers.org.uk.
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