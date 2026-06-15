OKEHAMPTON Running Club duo Paul Evison and Mags Jarvis headed to Dawlish Warren on Thursday, June 11, for Dawlish Coasters’ Coastal Dash event.
The 4-mile multi-terrain race was mostly flat along sandy beach, sea wall and coastal trail. Paul and Mags ran together and both thoroughly enjoyed the event with great support along the way.
Mags finished in 37:30 and Paul in 37:40 and they were rewarded with delicious raspberry cheesecake ice cream at the finish which rounded off the whole event very well.
Meanwhile, there was a great ORC turnout for the Bude Lifeboat Run, a popular charity event by Bude RATs that raises thousands of pounds for the RNLI.
The seniors ran a 6-mile route around Bude’s cycleway, canal towpath and off-road footpaths and there were 1-mile races for the under 15s. Everyone enjoyed a beautiful sunny evening of scenic running.
Ruairi Duffield ran in the Y6 juniors race finishing in 16th place in 7:21. Izzi Davison was first senior ORC home in 52:39 followed by Keeley Phillips (55:56); Jo-Anne Turner and Phillip Turner (58:35); Garry Wallace (1:00:07); Lou Duffield (1:01:27); Pearl Barnes (1:02:31); Louise Chancellor (1:06:18) and a big well done to Sarah Bazeley who completed her first 10k (1:16:05).
On Saturday, Pearl Barnes was in Somerset for the Neroche 10km trail race.
This charity event raised funds for Neroche Primary School which was Pearl’s first teaching post 30 years ago. She was pleased to return to reminisce.
The undulating route took runners through scenic countryside across many fields with kissing gates and stiles which Pearl said made for an interesting run. She finished in 1:03:15 and was happy to receive a cider alongside her finishers medal.
Also on Saturday, Steve Sylvester set out from Edale in the Peak District on the Montane Spine Sprint South.
Runners have a time limit of 18 hours to travel the first 46 miles of the Pennine Way. Due to the challenging and technical nature of the terrain that includes 2400m of elevation, this is a physically and psychologically demanding race.
Despite some varied and challenging weather conditions, Steve had a great day and reached the finish in Hebden Bridge in 11hrs42.
Elsewhere, Mary Roberts took on the Cotswold Way Ultra 100k Challenge. Mary chose the 2-day option with overnight camping at halfway.
Starting and finishing in Cirencester the looped route travelled through the heart of the Cotswolds with rolling hills, villages, the Cotswold Way, footpaths and trails including 2250m of elevation which made for some beautiful views.
On day one, Mary completed 54km followed by 49km on day two. She was delighted to finish third overall (just 25mins behind the winner).
On Sunday, Pearl was racing again, this time taking on Winding Paths’ Shiver Me Timbers, an 8-mile trail event along the coast path at Torbay.
Pearl enjoyed a great run in gorgeous weather finishing in 1hr47.
lastly, Jo Page took on the Hampshire Hoppit Trail Marathon.
Starting and finishing near Watership Down, the mostly off-road course followed parts of two historic footpaths - the Wayfarers Walk and the Harrow Way - and offered sweeping views across three counties from some of the highest points in Hampshire. Jo had another strong run finishing as second female in 3hrs47.
She was pleased to receive an engraved beer glass, beer, socks and goodie bag alongside her finishers medal and trophy.
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