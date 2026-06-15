AFTER a wet week, the toss would be vital for Whitchurch Wayfarers 2nd XI in their clash with Buckfastleigh 2nd XI but unfortunately, they lost it and were asked to bat first.
Webber made a strong start with 20, before playing across the line and being bowled by Parkes. After a couple of quick wickets, largely caused by the demons in the pitch, Whitchurch were 64 for four.
Old hands Hodge (25) and Tamblin (15) steadied the ship, but both perished pushing for late innings runs. A cameo of 19 from Mckenzie took Whitchurch to a defendable 144 for eight. Parkes (4-38) the pick of the Bucks’ bowling.
After tea, the pitch behaved better and Whitchurch’s bowlers found wickets harder to come by. Nojic (26) and Martin Parkes added 56 for the first wicket before Fynn Hall (2-33) made the breakthrough.
Parkes anchored the innings until being stumped by Tamblin from a leg side wide off Endean for 47. Endean took another 3 wickets. The first two were caught on the boundary by Webber, one a one-handed effort high over his head. The third a delightful ball that cleaned up Looker for 37.
The balance of power ebbed and flowed, but a couple of big hits saw Buckfast home by 4 wickets with 2 overs to spare.
Meanwhile, on a hot sunny afternoon, promotion chasing Kenn visited Whitchurch House with the aim of walking away with 20 points.
Instead, they participated in an enthralling 90-over battle against the Wayfarers 1st XI that remained in the balance until the final three overs.
While the sky was blue and the temperature high the pitch showed the effects of several days of rain. The toss would be vital and, for once, Rich Potts won and put the visitors in.
Prout (0-40) and Williams (2-15) had Kenn immediately on the back foot with an excellent opening spell.
Looking set, Mason (20) flicked the ball off his toes confident that his fourth boundary was on the way only to find Prout plucking the ball out of the air as it flew by. A feat he was to repeat 10 overs later when Gosling (19) repeated the same shot and left the field with a similar look of surprise.
At this stage Kenn were 62-4 and half their allotted overs used. Kenn’s middle order plugged away without ever dominating. Pooley (30) and Chislett (23) went in quick succession; 118-6 and 10 overs remaining. Kenn eked out a further 66 runs and went into tea on 184.
A drying pitch and faster outfield suggested that Whitchurch were in with a good chance of winning. Twenty overs in, Whitchurch were in a comparable position 56-3 with Hodge (20) and Mackenzie (33) well set.
Quick running and some unorthodox shots they had Kenn on the back foot and unsettled. Kerswell (25) and Prout (13) kept up the pressure pushing Whitchurch to 132-6 with overs in hand.
Chislett, Kenn’s captain, brought himself back on and blocked the home sides progress. Clean bowling both Kerswell and Prout he the left it to Gosling (4-18) to mop up the tail. Whitchurch eventually falling 30 runs short.
Next up, Whitchurch Wayfarers 1st XI are at home against Bridestowe & Belstone 2nd XI whilst the 2nd XI will visit Chagford 2nd XI.
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