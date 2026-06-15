DEVON are guaranteed a place in the Dojo T20 Cup Super12s round after registering back-to-back wins over Herefordshire at Blundell’s School.
Ben Privett top scored for Devon with 53 as they chased down 124 to win in the opening fixture of the day at the Tiverton school. Earlier, Bridestowe & Belstone seam bowler Craig Penberthy had picked-off Herefordshire opener Olly Cox, who previously played for Worcestershire.
Devon had to travel further in game two as Herefordshire set them 152 to win. Harry Passenger (42), Seb Linnitt (33) and Cam Kidd (39) took care of the heavy lifting required. Tavistock’s Rhys Davies was 21 not out when the winning runs were scored.
Devon’s next target is to defeat Cornwall at least once in the final round of fixtures on July 5, and hope Wiltshire drop points against Dorset, which will secure home advantage at Exeter in the Super12s.
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