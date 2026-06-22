WHITCHURCH Wayfarers’ ground looked a picture in the bright sunshine and the prospect of a full day of cricket lifted the soul with the 1st XI hosting Bridestowe & Belstone 2nd XI in E Division West.
Closer inspection of the pitch would reveal the effects of a week of drizzle interspersed with periods of rain; it was very damp. Winning the toss was going to be critical and, unfortunately for Whitchurch captain Rich Potts, Belstone chose correctly.
It was no surprise that Richard Drake asked Whitchurch to bat first. The next couple of hours turned out to be very difficult for Whitchurch.
Fewer than 10 runs were scored in the first six overs; Whitchurch pinned down by the tight lines of Holliday (1-5) and Metherell (0-5). Sunandan (3-31) and Lavis (2-20) came on first change which brought the immediate wicket of Potts.
Freedman hung around while Hall (24) started to score runs. At 42-2, there was not too much concern in the pavilion. Yes, batting was hard but progress was being made.
Rich Hall fell at this point, Vernon joined Hodge and the pair put on 19 runs before Hodge fell lbw to become the first of four wickets for Mallett.
No other batsman made more than 10 as Whitchurch collapsed. 61-3 became 66-7 in a flash.
A mighty six from Darren Sambells at the end was the only cheer as Whitchurch slumped to 87 all out, extras being their second highest scorer.
Belstone secured the win with ease. A smart c&b by Royce-Rogers early on and a run out towards the end gained a bowling point for the home team.
Rogers (53*) and Fillingham (30) scampered the target in quick time hitting 15 boundaries on the way including a fine six from Rogers to complete the victory.
Whitchurch replace Belstone in the relegation zone and face a tough journey to runaway league leaders Babbacombe next Saturday.
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