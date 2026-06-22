WHITCHURCH Wayfarers 2nd XI fell to defeat against Chagford 2nd XI in the G West Division.
It was to be 36 overs of hard work before Whitchurch captured their first wicket. After a few tricky early overs, Perry (91) and Mawle (86) settled in.
Andy Hall and Jason Webber both went for just 39 off their nine overs.
After putting on an opening partnership of 205 the two were eventually parted by Endean who induced a mis-timed shot from Perry. An exhausted Mawle fell shortly after, well held by Griffiths in the deep. Chagford went into tea setting Whitchurch 242 to win.
Lily Finlay reduced Whitchurch to 5-2 in her first over; an inauspicious start.
Woodcock (31) and Gibbs (39) repaired the damage with a 68-run partnership that had Whitchurch potentially on track to reaching the target.
Mawle picked off Woodcock though and with no one else really able to settle, Whitchurch subsided to 151a.o. Next up, a home game against Plymouth CS&R 2nd XI.
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