HATHERLEIGH 2nd XI’s challenges in the C Division West basement battle were increased by a 139-run drubbing at the hands of Brixham.
Not only are Hatherleigh still winless eight games into the season, they are even further away from safety than they were.
Paignton, the team Hatherleigh have to overhaul to get out of the bottom two, are now 38 points clear after their win over South Devon, who are also without a win so far.
If Hatherleigh don’t start winning matches soon, a return to the D Division West is inevitable.
Hatherleigh are away to South Devon this Saturday in a game with ‘must win’ etched on it by both sides.
Three Brixham batters got to 50 or beyond in a team total of 230 for five. Openers Tim Robinson (25) and Dalton Sanders got the ball rolling with a stand of 42.
Tom Hopper was at the other end from skipper Sanders while adding 94 more for the second wicket.
Sanders’ 95-ball stay ended when he was dismissed for 58. He had taken Brixham from nought to 166 in 14 minutes more than two hours. There was still time left for Mo Shaikh to top-up the total with a 44-ball half-century.
Hatherleigh were all out in reply for 91 with Jack Probert’s 24 the best of a modest set of scores. Keeper and captain Jim Sibcy made 18.
There were early wickets for Fergus Rees (2-23), wickets in the middle for Gangul Ravina (2-29) and wickets spread around for Shaik (4-17).
Elsewhere in the C Division West this weekend, Ipplepen won at Kingsbridge by seven wickets, Abbotskerswell overcame Chudleigh by four wickets and Cornwood 2nd XI secured a comfortable victory against Plymouth 2nd XI.
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