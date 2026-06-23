BRIDESTOWE & Belstone’s hit-and-miss season in the Tolchards DCL A Division continued with a 10-run defeat by Kilmington.
It appeared Bridestowe & Belstone had done the hard bit by skittling Kilmington for 115, but appearances can be deceptive at times.
Kilmington turned the tables on B&B by bowling them out for 105, which was their fourth defeat in the last six starts. Having walloped Cullompton by 110 runs last time out, skipper Tallan Burns was hoping for better things.
Victory pulled Kilmington out of the bottom two and inserted Bovey Tracey there instead. Bridestowe & Belstone remain a mid-table side, but only have 10 points between them and the relegation places. They can do something about that by winning at Bovey Tracey this Saturday.
Kilmington had Joe Elsworth to thank for reviving their batting fortunes with a top score of 29. They were 58 for five when he joined limpet-like Joel Seward (11 off 89 balls) out in the middle.
Simon Gillespie (3-24) did the bowling damage early on, which was followed by by two wickets each for Craig Penberthy, Shaq Glasgow and Tom Pengelly.
Bridestowe & Belstone were in similar difficulties as 50 for six after a duffing-up from Ben Fuzzard (4-20) and Oli Reed (3-12). Brandon Horn (26) and Sam Ewen (24) seemed to get the chase back on course.
Seward spun out Horn at 85 for seven, which left Ewen to nurse the tail as best he could. He was the last man out with 11 still needed to win it.
Meanwhile, Bridestowe’s 2nd XI handed out an eight-wicket pasting to Whitchurch Wayfarers in the West Devon derby.
A 77-run stand between skipper Richard Drake (53no) and opener Alex Fillingham (30) ended the game as a contest.
They move above Whitchurch and into eighth in the E Division West standings as a result.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.