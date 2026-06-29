THREE members of Okehampton Running Club competed in the Exeter 10k River Run on Friday, June 26.
The flat, traffic-free route follows the scenic River Exe, though the 26-degree heat made conditions challenging.
Mark Peck was first home for ORC in 40:40, placing third in his age category. Andrew Vernon followed closely in 40:43, taking first in his age category, and Paul Evison in 1:00:34.
Meanwhile, Luke Stannus travelled to Chamonix on Saturday to compete in The Young Race, widely regarded as the premier trail race for young athletes. With separate U18 and U20 races starting and finishing in Chamonix.
Luke tackled the demanding 12.9km U18 course featuring 1,296m of elevation. Conditions were extreme, beginning at 29 degrees before turning stormy with rain and thunder. Despite the difficulty, Luke relished the opportunity to compete in such a high-calibre field, finishing 42nd in 1:52.
Claire Watkins was ORC’s sole representative in the Boscastle Scramble, a gruelling 26.2-mile coastal race from Rock to Boscastle, taking in steep climbs through Polzeath, Port Isaac and Tintagel. Originally entered, Keely Phillips was unable to run due to injury but supported the event as a marshal.
Claire described it as “the toughest marathon I’ve done,” with 6,500ft of elevation made even harder by the heat. The sole coming away from her shoe added to the challenge, though a repair at CP3 kept her going! Her perseverance paid off with an excellent result; third lady and 12th overall in 6:26:53.
Also in action was Rob Gooding who competed in a tough 4.2km hill race in Tintern, Monmouthshire. The course featured a challenging mix of terrain, starting and finishing in the fete arena, crossing Wireworks Bridge, climbing steep stony paths to a forestry road and the Offa’s Dyke path, then descending sharply via the Shorncliff Climbers Path.
Rob joked he might have made the podium had he not invited faster friends along.
Moving onto Sunday and the trio of Ian Duffield, Garry Wallace and Louise Chancellor represented ORC at the Lundy Island Half Marathon.
After travelling by the ‘Raceboat’ from Ilfracombe, runners began the 13.5-mile trail race at 12:15pm. The course covered all corners of the island, including the technical eastern coastal path, undulating western cliffs and central ridge.
The trio praised the stunning scenery, unique atmosphere and camaraderie. Ian finished strongly in ninth place (2:00), followed by Garry in 2:35 and Louise in 3:06.
Elsewhere, Laura Venton raced in Ipplepen on Sunday, tackling a hilly 10k through country lanes. Despite hot sunshine, a welcome breeze helped conditions. Laura completed the course in 1:08, later noting she might opt for a flatter route next time!
Last but not least, Robert Richards took on the Tarka Trail 50k from Barnstaple to Watergate and back in ideal running conditions.
Competing in his first ultra since Covid, he achieved an initial goal of completing 20k in under two hours. Although a 30k target of threee hours was not sustained, he showed determination to finish in 6:26.
Marking his birthday in memorable fashion, Robert was delighted with his achievement and well-earned medal!
Okehampton Running Club have six groups for different abilities and they meet at the Pavilion in Simmons Park at 6:20 every Tuesday and Thursday, with new members always welcome.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.