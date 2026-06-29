BUCKLAND Monachorum’s 1st and 2nd XIs were both victorious again this weekend, as is becoming common place.
The 1st secured an important win over Lanhydrock 2nds by six wickets whilst the 2nd XI took maximum points against Saltash 3rds.
2nd XI captain for the day Russell Selwood chose to bowl first and the first wicket fell at 14. After that, Saltash wickets seemed to fall at regular intervals.
Andrew Rennie (10) and Ben Lindsay (14) were the only Saltash batsmen to get into double figures.
Saltash 3rd’s were eventually all out after 33 overs, with the total on 80.
The main wicket takers for Buckland, were opening bowler Darren Bartrop with 2-11 off six overs, Ben Neale 2-6 off four overs, and captain Russell Selwood, with figures of 2-18, off four overs.
Chasing 80 to win, father and son Gary and Dan Elkington reached the required total, both remaining unbeaten with scores of 37 and 36 not out respectively.
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