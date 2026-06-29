Due to the indisposition of two TAC runners on the night, both Les Wilkinson and Carole Walters (FV60 runners in their own right) bravely volunteered to run two legs - each running the first and fourth legs in two different teams. Their second team was the FV55 team, which also finished fourth in their age category, where they teamed up with Kate Rogers and Helen Kula-Przezwanski to complete in a combined time of 91:00.