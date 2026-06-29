AHEAD of a new season, the fixtures for the South West Peninsula League have now been published.
The ball will get rolling in 2026/27 on the evening of Friday, August 7, when Honiton Town pay Cullompton Rangers a visit at Adopstar Park.
On the Saturday then, Axminster Town play host to Newton Abbot Spurs, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police take on Ilfracombe Town at Broadley Lane, Teignmouth AFC welcome Torridgeside AFC to Coombe Valley and Okehampton Argyle’s guests at Simmons Park are the newly promoted University of Exeter side.
Elsewhere it is Elburton Villa vs Crediton United, Ilminster Town vs Middlezoy Rovers and Torrington AFC vs Bridport FC.
Okehampton Argyle don’t have to wait long after that for midweek action either as they are at home once more, this time meeting Torrington AFC on Tuesday, August 11.
Richard Washburn’s team then go on the road for a pair of games, taking on Torridgeside AFC at Donnacroft Fields on Wednesday 19 and Middlezoy Rovers at the Ethan Berry Pavilion on Saturday 22.
Their Walter C Parson League Cup tie against Millbrook AFC is at Simmons Park and is currently scheduled for Tuesday, September 8.
Other fixtures of note before Christmas include Bridport FC away (Sept 26), Cullompton Rangers away (Oct 24), Newton Abbot Spurs away (Oct 31) and Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police away (Nov 14).
Argyle supporters will be looking forward to two more derby clashes with Crediton United and they both come relatively early in the calendar. On August 25, they meet on Okehampton’s turf and then it’s Crediton’s turn to be at home on October 6.
Off the field, the club have announced a number of key player re-signings and Washburn has added Jamie Hawker and Paul Daly to his management team.
Argyle’s pre-season starts shortly with Elmore FC as the first opponents on Saturday, July 4.
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