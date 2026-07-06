OKEHAMPTON Running Club hosted the long running Cosdon Hill Fell Race alongside the Belstone Summer Fair, on Sunday, July 5.
Runners must self-navigate the unmarked course choosing their own line from the start in Belstone village, climbing up to the beacon on Cosdon Hill before racing back down to the finish on the village green.
Although only approx 5.6km long, the route is far from easy with over 300m of elevation. Runners must negotiate rough, tussocky open terrain with no discernible path for most of it, all on a hot, sunny day this year!
The junior races were run first, taking on shorter out and back courses depending on their age category. The ORC Juniors ran well with Rory Grubb 1st U10M, Jacob Lane 1st U12M, Alistair Taylor 2nd U14M and Thomas Spiers 3rd U14M.
There was a great turnout of ORCs for the senior race with Luke Stannus first ORC home and fourth overall (32:21). He was followed by Rob Gooding (35:48); Ian Duffield (37:57); Stewart Taylor (38:02); Rob Hicks (38:10); Joe Lane (39:24); Paul Trace (41:49); Lucy Skye (43:27); Deane Andrew (43:34); Oliver King (second U16M 45:27); Stanley Hicks (third U16M 48:43); Claire Thompson (54:54) and Lorna Critchlow (55:13).
Meanwhile, Gill Spinney had the honour of representing the UK in the Masters Sky Running Championships in Areches-Beaufort in France.
There were teams from over 25 countries with the UK team one of the largest with 25 runners.
Due to an injury, Gill did not have the ideal build up to the race but not one to give up she persevered with a programme of physio, rehab, strength training and hours on the treadmill and arrived on the start line in good shape.
The course was 23km long and was incredibly steep with a total elevation of 2300m.
Starting on a zigzag path under the chairlift, the route included scrambling up and over Le Grand Mont; sliding over some snowy patches and clipping in to climb the ridge line (runners had to wear full climbing gear).
Elsewhere, Garry Sprague, Claire Sprague and Peter Roissetter ran Haldon Trail Runner’s Haldon Forest Flyer. The course was an undulating 5mile loop on forestry tracks, paths and fire roads.
Garry was first ORC back in 25th overall (37:44) followed by Peter (46:25) and Claire (57.45).
Moving on and Matt Grint, Emma Jewell, Lou Duffield, Izzi Davison, Jo Page, Jen Law and Ben Law headed to the Gower Pensinsula for a long weekend for the Love Trails Festival - a running, adventure and music festival.
Here they spent their days running, hiking and exploring stunning coastal trails, forests, secluded bays, golden beaches and dramatic cliffside tracks. On offer were a wide range of casual, non-competitive group runs, unique running experiences and organised races for all paces and abilities, ranging from 3km to 80km.
Between them they clocked up lots of miles over the weekend! To ease aching muscles, there were daily yoga sessions, movement and dance workshops, plus expert classes to build core strength and improve performance. There were also informative talks and live music to enjoy.
They all had a wonderful time and would highly recommend. A particular highlight for Matt was the Gower Coast Classic 27km run which was an amazing route out to Worms Head with an impromptu and unexpected sing along to Bohemian Rhapsody!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.