MURPHY Cooper says he “felt wanted and appreciated” by Plymouth Argyle after completing a permanent move to Home Park from Queens Park Rangers.
The 24-year-old goalkeeper has signed a two-year contract with the Pilgrims for an undisclosed fee, becoming Argyle's latest summer signing and making the first permanent transfer of his career.
Cooper arrives with more than 100 senior appearances to his name across League Two, League One and the Championship and says the club's ambition and the conversations he had before joining convinced him it was the right next step.
Speaking after completing the move, Cooper said: “I’m really, really excited. I can’t wait to get going and meet all the fans. I really wanted to be invested in the club I was joining, and I really wanted to pick the right one. I'm buzzing and delighted to be here, and I can't wait to get going.
“I wanted to go somewhere where I felt wanted and appreciated, and I definitely felt like that here. My girlfriend’s moving down, so we are really invested in the club and the area. We are really excited.”
Cooper revealed discussions with head coach Tom Cleverley, goalkeeping coach Mike Stowell and former Argyle goalkeeping coach Darryl Flahavan all played a key role in his decision.
Flahavan worked with Cooper during a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday last season and spoke highly of the club.
“My remit in leaving was to go and kick on somewhere now, develop my game and keep playing games,” Cooper said. “I felt this was the perfect pathway to play and develop, to keep improving and get more experience.
“I spoke to Flavs and he had nothing but good things to say about the club, the staff, the fans and the place to live.”
Cooper began his career with Queens Park Rangers, joining the club’s academy at the age of 10 before signing professional terms in 2021. He gained valuable experience during loan spells with Welling United, Bath City and Stratford Town before making his senior debut for QPR.
Further loan moves followed at Swindon Town, Stevenage, Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday, where he made eight Championship appearances during the second half of last season.
Describing his style of play, Cooper said bravery is one of his biggest strengths.
“I’m a brave goalkeeper; I think first and foremost the most important thing is shot-stopping, keeping the ball out of the net. From a young age I loved diving at people's feet and getting kicked in the face. That to me is the best thing ever, making a big save in a big moment. I pride myself in doing anything and everything to keep the ball out of the net."
Argyle head coach Tom Cleverley welcomed the signing, describing Cooper as an experienced goalkeeper with plenty of room to develop.
“For a 24-year-old, he has excellent experience,” said Cleverley. “He has played over 100 games, a lot of them at League One or Championship level and is still young enough that he can keep improving.
“He has a great character, is a terrific shot-stopper, and possesses that bravery and desire to keep the ball out that all top goalkeepers have."
Director of football Derek Adams added: “Murphy is another excellent addition to our goalkeeping unit. We're really pleased with the goalkeeping group we have been able to assemble.”
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