OKEHAMPTON Argyle have confirmed that a number of key players will be returning for the new season, the latest of who is Jack Arthur.
The young goalkeeper was able to make a string of standout saves last term despite having a tough time of it with goals conceded.
He did make the short move to Tavistock AFC in 2025/26 but with gametime hard to come by in the Southern League, he returned to Simmons Park.
Richard Washburn’s side also have their pre-season schedule in full flow, having played twice at the time of writing.
They started by taking on Elmore and it ended honours even, Josh Hambleton scoring the Argyle goal in a 1-1 draw.
Newtown were then the guests and Okehampton edged it 1-0, a trialist scoring the solitary goal.
Argyle’s SW Peninsula League Premier East campaign gets underway on Saturday, August 8, at home against the University of Exeter.
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