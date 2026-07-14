BRIDESTOWE & Belstone made it two wins on the spin on the way up the A Division table when they defeated Ivybridge by three wickets.
Fifth on the ladder and a 20-point cushion over second-bottom Cullompton is a definite improvement on eighth out of ten three rounds ago.
Ivybridge were 24 for three after an early going over and needed a recovery of sorts. Zach Dunn (25) and Harvey Johnson (15) provided one.
After former Okehampton rugby player Billy Searle (2-19) divorced Johnson from Dunn, no one made more than Harry Solomon (17) as the Bridge were bowled out for 110.
Tom Pengelly (5-26) was easily B&B’s most effective bowler.
The Moorlanders got to 59 for two in relative comfort – James Ewen (21), Shaq Glasgow (20) and Leon Horn (22) all chipping in – then found runs at a premium.
The bowling combination of Mickey Copeland (3-28) and Solomon (2-13) had B&B wobbling at 81 for six with the game in the balance. Tom Fogerty (6no) and Pengelly (8no) saw them home.
Meanwhile, Eddy Jones, Phil Woods and Toby Gostling all topped 50-plus for B&B 2nd XI in a five-wicket win over Stokeinteignhead.
Jones (65) and Woods (52) got B&B away to a 113-run start chasing 251 to win in the 45-over appointment at Netherton Park.
Gostling (70no) added 53 more with Jones before the latter was lbw to Lishoy George (2-47). After a brief interruption of wicket taking – three for six runs added – captain Richard Drake (27) and Gostling saw it through.
George had helped himself to an unbeaten 144 for the Riversiders in their total of 250 for seven.
Apart from Rejeesh Vasan (2) and Asish Jacob (26) either side of George, there was nothing to write home about for Stoke in a running total of 95 for seven.
An unbroken stand of 155 for the eighth wicket between George and Tom Hawkins (46no) gave the scoreline a more respectable appearance.
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