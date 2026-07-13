HAVING lost their previous four matches and sitting bottom of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League E Division West table, Whitchurch Wayfarers 1st XI were in sore need of a boost.
A trip to Paignton’s Torre Valley would not have been top of their list. Paignton won the toss and elected to bat.
Within short order, Whitchurch claimed the ascendency. Sambells (3-23) and Williams (2-15) had reduced Paignton to 17-4 within 11 overs including a fine catch by Jack Mackenzie who kept his eye on a steepling ball.
The pitch was starting to show its capricious nature with a bounce that was, to say the least, variable. The Paignton middle order put together various partnerships before being hit by the delivery with their name on it.
At 73-7, it looked like there would be an early tea but Bewick (32) went on the offensive and pushed Paignton over the 100 mark. Potts (4-36) picked off the last wicket- it was an an excellent, all-round display in the field.
In reply, Whitchurch played straight and hit hard, a tactic that worked really well. The score raced along at nearly six an over.
Potts struck a fine 67, taking full advantage of an early missed chance. He was ably supported by Goodfellow (18) and Mackenzie (10) as Whitchurch raced to a comfortable 6-wicket win and 20 invaluable points taking them out of the relegation slots.
Moving on and few sports can deliver five-and-a-half hours of entertainment where the result hinges on the very last action of the day.
Such a game took place at Whitchurch House where Whitchurch Wayfarers 2nd XI entertained Ivybridge 4th XI in the G Division West though.
On a hot and sunny afternoon, Ivybridge won the toss and elected to bat.
Whitchurch kept the bowling tight and fielded well in the heat. Nathan Endean conceding only 20 runs off his eight overs being the pick.
After the early loss of Clough, wickets were then hard to come by. Mike Tuckwell (72) and his son Euan (13) put on 50 for the third wicket when Tamblin caught Euan one handed at silly mid-off.
Northmore (52) joined Tuckwell and the pair carefully moved the score along with no drama. Ivybridge finished on 220 off their 40 overs, probably slightly below par.
While Whitchurch made steady progress towards the target, they kept losing wickets. A solid opening saw them comfortable at 76-1 when two wickets fell; Woodcock fell lbw to Statton for 45 was quickly followed by Gibbs (16).
At the half-way point Whitchurch were 110-3 and the game was evenly balanced.
Tamblin (32) anchored the middle order until forced to retire hurt. There were stroke playing contributions from Endean (33) and Mackenzie (16).
At 185-7, both sides still thought they could win. Tamblin rejoined Webber at the crease; five overs remaining and 36 runs still needed.
Webber (32) was now hitting out reducing the target but there were still 13 needed off the last over. Webber finally managing to hit the final ball across the boundary for four, sealing Whitchurch the win by three wickets and helping them pick up 17 valuable points.
Next up, the Whitchurch 1st XI are at home against Plympton 2nd XI whilst the 2nd XI pay a visit to Cornwood 4th XI- both opponents are currently mid-table.
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