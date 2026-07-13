Lastly, in Sunday’s blistering heat, Pearl Barnes managed to run a personal best of 7:14 (unofficial) in the Race to the Stones 50k. After taking up running two and a half years ago, she achieved her dream of running an ultra (having completed several mainly walking). Pearl said “the first 40k was ok. The last 10k was relentless with the sun and heat but I slowed my pace and made it safely.”