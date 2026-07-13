OKEHAMPTON Running Club members have been in action on a range of surfaces in the last week or so.
Firstly, Oli Hunt put in an amazing performance to gain third place in the Little Dart River Run.
Due to the scorching forecasts, the original 17-mile route was shortened to nine miles.
Organised by Wild Running, the LDRRR is a nearly completely off-road course covering part of the UK’s first UNESCO biosphere, following the river from east Worlington until it joins the Taw near Chulmleigh.
Also on Saturday, Pete Roissetter ran the Otter Rail and River 10km trail run. Despite feeling as if he “nearly melted,” Pete managed to finish in 93rd place with a time of 1:03, being one of the braver (or crazier) runners who didn’t opt to change to the shorter 7km route.
Pete said that it was a well-run and welcoming event and he would definitely do it again (on a cooler day).
This event is a scenic off-road 10km taking in the sites of the Otter Valley which is well known for its great atmosphere (and in normal conditions, the puddles).
Over Friday and Saturday, Andrew Vernon, Luke Stannus and Mark Peck braved the Exeter 10k series.
This double whammy event is designed for runners targeting fast times and competitive racing on the Friday evening and PBs for everyone on the Saturday evening.
On Friday, Luke and Mark put in great performances with Luke placing fourth, in a speedy field, in a time of 34:31 and Mark finishing in 41:18. On Saturday, Andrew ran an impressive race to place fifth overall in 41:06.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Paul Carter completed the Sunset Half Marathon, organised by Purple Gecko. Starting at 18:15pm, conditions were very challenging with 30+ degrees to contend with.
Paul said it was a tough 3km start and finish running on Perranporth beach, but the scenery was beautiful and the sunset made the event special. Paul managed to place 16th out of 105 in 2hrs 15.
ORC’s Keeley Phillips also helped marshal on this event sweeping the long 10k.
Lastly, in Sunday’s blistering heat, Pearl Barnes managed to run a personal best of 7:14 (unofficial) in the Race to the Stones 50k. After taking up running two and a half years ago, she achieved her dream of running an ultra (having completed several mainly walking). Pearl said “the first 40k was ok. The last 10k was relentless with the sun and heat but I slowed my pace and made it safely.”
The route starts at Wantage and finishes at Avebury Stone Circle following the oldest path in the UK, the ancient Ridgeway. Past ancient hill forts (including Barbury Castle) and long barrows. It's an amazing route with incredible views along the way.
Okehampton Running Club boasts 150 members of all age and abilities who share a love for running.
They meet at the Pavilion in Simmons Park at 6:20 every Tuesday and Thursday with new members always welcome.
There are six groups for different abilities running each night, so there should be one to suit you. Each group is taken out by a qualified leader to help guide you in your training.
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