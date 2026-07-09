FOUR Okehampton Flyers gymnasts travelled to Telford International Centre for the second British Gymnastics FIG nationals of the season in trampolining and double mini trampoline (DMT).
It was a debut FIG national competition for Kayla Prouse and Arran Stannard-Heap, who have previously competed in the national English series. It was Logan Neville's second FIG national competition, and Mason Parker-Groves' fifth year at national level.
British Gymnastics FIG nationals are the highest level of trampoline and DMT in the UK. The national qualifiers are qualifying competitions for the National Age Group Finals and British Championships in October.
Kayla has had a brilliant year, having started the season at regional level and qualifying in the top four for the South West final. Having achieved the difficulty requirements for FIG nationals, she switched to the national pathway partway through the season, performing two clean routines at her first FIG competition with two double somersaults and a full, rudi, double full combination with beautiful twisting technique.
Mason achieved a silver medal in DMT, missing gold by 0.1, and came fourth in trampoline and second for his voluntary routine.
He showed real toughness and resilience at the competition, having completed a 26-mile Duke of Edinburgh overnight expedition on the two days before the competition, travelling straight to Telford to compete on Saturday and Sunday.
His competitive year is getting better and better, with numerous podium places at FIG and English nationals, and upgrades to his trampoline and DMT passes, including new execution and time of flight PBs.
Logan has had a superb season so far, with a silver medal in trampoline and a first in the qualifying round for DMT at silver level at English qualifier 2. He has also been preparing new upgrades including a barani double back link and a double back pike.
This was his second FIG event and he gave excellent performances for his trampoline set and vol, with clean routines and excellent cody work.
Arran previously competed trampolining at regional level, stopping after the pandemic to focus on his exams. He restarted at 19, winning gold in the men's 17+ silver English qualifier last year.
This year, he has progressed to men's senior gold level in the English series and this was his first FIG competition in the men's 17-21 category.
The tariff demands for the men's 17-21 class are considerably higher than the younger age groups, so it is a huge achievement for Arran to enter FIG level after a long break from trampolining. His routines included a series of linked double somersaults and multiple twisting doubles, including rudi outs, back in fulls and double straights.
Their coach, Vicki Pritchard, said: "We're really proud of the hard work the gymnasts have put into their training and competition prep this year, and for their performances at the competition.
“It also takes a lot of nerve to compete in a big arena like Telford International Centre. They all achieved lots of personal bests and are now working on skill upgrades for later in the season.”
Videos from the event are on Okehampton Flyers' Facebook and Instagram pages @okehamptonflyers.
The club has places available in its trampoline, DMT and gymnastics classes, and has set up two new classes in double mini trampoline. Contact [email protected] to book a slot or trial for the club squads.
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