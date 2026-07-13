THREE runners from Tavistock Athletic Club took part in the Hope Trail Festival for 2026, which took place in Newnham Park over the weekend.
The race format involves a 5-mile trail run, with runners challenged to complete as many laps as they could over either 12, 24 or 36 hours. With weather conditions still very hot, the challenge was made extra tough.
Les Wilkinson, taking part in the 12-hour race, completed eight laps in 11hrs 41min 28s and came 15th overall amongst a field of 153 competitors.
Also in the 12-hour race were husband and wife Robert and Tracey Oxborough. Robert completed five laps in 8:49:47 and Tracey finished three laps in 4:35:59.
On Tuesday (July 7), Exeter's City Runs held the latest of their 5km races which always attracts a strong and competitive field, ideal for those aiming for personal best times.
Amongst nine TAC athletes taking part, one of the standout performances came from Nikki Bond. She won the ladies' race in a superb time of 17:22, achieving a massive personal best in the process.
TAC under-16 runners also excelled in the race with Eldon Young taking 4th place overall in a sensational time of 15:56, followed by Arthur Norton in 17:15 and Archie Neale in 20:36. The other TAC runners were Sam Larkham, 16:39; Emma Ryder, 17:25; Adam Holland, 17:38, Elizabeth Gillam, 20:53 and Anna Kelly, 28:05.
Run Exe also introduced a new 10k race into their programme- the Start Fitness Exeter 10k- on a new flat road course again aimed at fast times.
On Friday evening, Hannah Smith was the sole TAC representative and did well. She won the ladies' race outright in a time of 39:58.
Pictured, from left to right, are Robert Oxborough, Tracey Oxborough and Les Wilkinson at the Hope Trail Festival.
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