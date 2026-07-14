TAVISTOCK 1st XI boosted their chances of dodging an immediate return to the A Division with a 73-run win over Sidmouth in the basement battle on the Fortfield.
Last season’s runners-up in the A Division were a bottom-two side going into the game, but not any longer.
Victory hoisted Tavistock 12 points clear of the second Premier drop spot, now occupied by Plymouth following their defeat by Hatherleigh.
Sidmouth are still propping up the table, where they are 16 points away from safety.
Tavistock’s total of 255 for six was constructed around two sizeable stands. Opener Elliot Hamilton (64) and Rhys Davies (30) took the total from 46 for two to 125 for three.
Will Scott-Munden (45) and Billy Barriball (61) joined forces at 139 for four and their partnership of 76 took Tavvy towards maximum bonus points.
Matt Fourie (4-33) and Charlie Gaywood (2-39) were Sidmouth’s primary wicket takers. Will Murray (0-39 off 9) kept batters quiet.
Sidmouth opener Sam Elstone continued his rehabilitation after a year out due to injury with 85 in a reply that ran out of puff at 182 all out.
Elstone was ninth out on 169 after nursing the innings along with a shortage of support. Best of the rest with 20 was Fourie.
Three wickets each for Hamilton, Tom Clarke and Shaun Daymond proved Sidmouth’s undoing.
For Tavistock captain Sean Cleave the result was just the lift the team needed at the end of a week when overseas player Ahmad Hassan had been forced to return to Pakistan to have a side strain treated.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the lads,” said Cleave. “The character and togetherness shown by everyone was outstanding.
The batters were superb, with the top order laying a fantastic platform before Billy and Will made the most of it and drove us on.
“We always felt 255 was a very good score, despite talk that 350 was par. Every one of the bowlers was outstanding, sticking to the plans brilliantly, with Tom Clarke producing another superb spell at a crucial stage of the game.
“A massive win for us and one we can build on. We’ll enjoy this one, then all focus turns to another huge challenge against Hatherleigh next.”
Also in the top-flight, Exeter beat Sandford by seven wickets, Exmouth edged out Bradninch & Kentisbeare and Cornwood took the maximum 20 points as they dispatched Paignton, moving within two points of them as a result.
Meanwhile, Tavistock 2nd XI consigned their thrashing at Abbotskerswell to the cricket equivalent of Orwell’s Room 101 by handing an eight-wicket defeat to Plymouth CS&R.
Saqib Hasan (23), Thilina Dilshan (36) and Nuruz Zamal (44) were Civil’s primary contributors to a team total of 188 all out. Civil left more than nine overs out there.
Ryan Burke (3-42) and Nelson Stanley (3-38) did the damage with the ball for Tavistock.
Burke the batter opened for Tavistock and was still there on 63 when the winning runs were scored.
Dave Manning went past Burke from a standing start to make 73 in a second-wicket stand of 124. Steve Luffman (30no) was there at the end.
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