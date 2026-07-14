HATHERLEIGH 2nd XI slipped into more trouble at the wrong end of the C West table following a 10-wicket hiding by Kingsbridge.
Although fellow strugglers South Devon were beaten by Chudleigh, it’s not catching them that will save Hatherleigh from the drop. Staying up means overhauling Paignton 2nd XI.
Four wickets for Bhanu De Silva (4-31), three for the ever-youthful Neal Peach (3-33) and a couple for Freddie Weir conspired to bowl out Hatherleigh for 142.
Cameron Rowlands (30) and Adam Quick (42) got Hatherleigh up to 73 for two before the decline started. Only Henry D’alberti-Nicholson got to 20 after that. Losing five wickets for 20 runs did not help.
Freddie Ford leathered the Hatherleigh bowling for an unbeaten 106 off 52balls – 17 fours, five sixes – as Kingsbridge hurtled to victory inside 16 overs.
D’alberti-Nicholson suffered more than most. Ford hit him for five fours in his first over, followed by three sixes and three fours in the second. He didn’t get a third!
Richard Carr (30no) was largely a spectator at the other end.
Elsewhere in this division, Cornwood 2nd XI’s batting performed a disappearing act as they were skittled out for 112 by Paignton 2nd XI.
It is hard to win a 45-over game when you are nine for five batting first, which is where the Wood were after a duffing-up from Jack Harman (3-24) and Jacob Lander.
Double-digit scores from Ayaan Chatterjee, Eoin Hewitt and Ethan Carlisle spared Cornwood from a fate worse than all out for 112, but not by much.
Lander finished with match figures of five for 27 in two spells.
Paignton had the game won before the end of the 19th over for the loss of openers Sam Woodcock (13) and Max Pedley (23).
Matt Lipton (27) and Ethan Hancock (25) were the not-out batters when the winning runs were scored.
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