Tavistock made it a hat-trick of wins with a 48-14 victory over North Tawton which saw them keep their winning home record intact in this Devon Junior Cup encounter, writes Mark Lamerton.
The home side started on the front foot and in the first five minutes full back George Hillson broke clear and fed second row Seb Cox who raced in to score. Hillson converted. This was shortly followed by a score for centre Ethan Lamerton, who cut a good inside line to run in unopposed. Hillson converted.
Moving Hillson to full-back paid dividends for Tavi and when he fielded a loose kick he was able to use his pace to run through the opposition starting from within his own half and touching down in the right-hand corner.
Charles Bowden gave a good performance at scrum-half, kicking cleverly to keep North Tawton pinned in their own half.
Playing his first game for the 1st XV, fly-half Al Spicer moved the play neatly and was on hand for Tavi’s fourth with an outrageous behind-the-back flick to flanker Jack Lewis to charge over from close range.
Some good work from North Tawton’s backline saw them claw back a try before Tavistock outside centre Jake La Gassick glided in for his try. Hillson brought the half to a close with the conversion.
Tavistock emptied the bench at the start of the second half and Jack Giddy, Ryan Bragg, Connor Packwood, Rob Grove and George Cole all came on and added impetus. Prop Richard Cann was his usual abrasive self with ball in hand and after a series of forward drives the ball was moved to La Gassick who added his second.
Connor Packwood was then quickest to react to a dropped ball, which he scooped up and raced clear to score under the posts. Hillson converted. North Tawton then seemed to get the advantage in the scrums and started to push the Moorlander’s back.
Following a series of scrums on the Tavistock line they shunted the home team back and got a well-earned pushover try. Tavistock took this in their stride and continued to move the ball wide, where winger George Cole was on hand to finish a well worked try and bring the game to an end.