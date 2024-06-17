TAVISTOCK Wheelers hosted the South-West District’s 25-mile Sporting TT Championships on the S5/25s between Tavistock and Okehampton, on the western edge of Dartmoor National Park.
Ideal conditions greeted the competitors and former professional Steve Lampier (Kernow) smashed the course record set by Sean Childs in 2010 by 51 seconds.
Bere Alston's Espoir James Pearcy, Mid Devon CC, came home second, also beating the former mark, in 56:16.
Lloyd Copp (Okehampton) and Tristian Kelsall-Spurr (Exeter Wheelers) were next up, both in just over 59 minutes, the latter claiming the Road Bike Medal.
Steve Lampier also picked up the Veteran's standard adjusted Medal whilst the Team Prize went to Tavistock Wheelers' Michael Buckley, Tony Symons and Nathan Woodhouse.
Tavi continued to succeed as Cassandra McDowall took the open and Veteran Female Medals whilst Lindsay Hobbs picked up the Open and Veteran Female Road Bike Medals.
Lastly, former Age Group World Champion Robin Delve (MDCC) took the Veteran's standard adjusted Medal for road bikes.