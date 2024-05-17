Tavistock Squash Club’s club night competition for May was a squash teams event which proved to be a great success.
With four teams of three players there was plenty of action with lots of close games and plenty of points being won. Each player was trying to gain as many points as possible for their side with the best team score winning on the night.
In the end, the team comprising Mike Benstead, Chris Hicks and Wendy Savage were worthy winners, only dropping nine points. There was only ten points separating the other three teams so it was all very close.
The next club night competition is the quarterly squash tournament on July 8, so keep an eye out for further information.
The club welcomes new members. If anyone is interested in joining the club then you will find full details on the website at http://tavisquash.org.