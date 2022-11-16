With a good turnout, the club had four teams of three battling it out to gain points for their side.
For the most part this proved a good close battle, but the team of Chris Elphick, Simon Powell and Kieran Savage managed to come out on top, with both Chris and Kieran winning all three of their games. Most players won at least one game and the fact that Simon chose the teams had nothing to do with the final result!
Next month it will be the Christmas blue-ball event so keep your calendar free for December 12.
If anyone is interested in joining the club then full details can be found on the website at http://tavisquash.org.