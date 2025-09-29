Sam said: “Lily, despite being unlucky in the medals, had maybe the best performance, taking on all six events, achieving a personal best in everyone, including beating her previous 100m individual time by almost ten seconds. Other stand-out performances were achieved by Nell (a 16-sec PB – 50m butterfly), Lottie (a ten-sec PB – 50m butterfly), Leo (five PBs in five events) and Cora (five PBs in all her five events).”