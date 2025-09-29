The youngest swimmers at Tavistock Swimming Club have impressed with a large medal haul at a race meeting in Okehampton.
Last weekend (September 18 and19), while club international Sam Lake and teenage rising stars Miri, Olivia and Harriet were all braving the open water, 20 of the Tavistock club’s younger swimmers went to Okehampton for an invitational early season sprint meet.
Sam said: “They swam 75 races between them and all did themselves proud, with everyone managing at least one personal best.”
The youngsters, some having their first-ever taste of competition against other clubs, won four gold medals, 14 silver and 16 bronze. Two of those golds and three of the silvers went to Beth, with the other two golds and a silver being won by Dom.
Also winning medals were Scarlett (a silver and two bronze), Ollie (two silver, two bronze), Jasper (two silver), Megan (four silver), Rosie (one silver), Eliza (three bronze), Nell (four bronze), Cora (one bronze), Tilly (one bronze), Lottie (one bronze) and Joe (two bronze).
Sam said: “Lily, despite being unlucky in the medals, had maybe the best performance, taking on all six events, achieving a personal best in everyone, including beating her previous 100m individual time by almost ten seconds. Other stand-out performances were achieved by Nell (a 16-sec PB – 50m butterfly), Lottie (a ten-sec PB – 50m butterfly), Leo (five PBs in five events) and Cora (five PBs in all her five events).”
The club gave a special shout-out to Sophia, Rosie, Joe and Macie, competing in their first gala outside their home pool.
Sam also thanked coach Gareth Davis, poolside managers Sarah and Katy and volunteer officials Henry and Lisa, who volunteered and swimming club Okehampton Otters – hosts for “a very enjoyable and well-run event”.
