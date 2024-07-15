Proud youngsters from Tavistock Swimming Club are sporting medals after success at two galas.
The club staged its June sprint club championships with 50 swimmers. Five members raced in their first-ever gala and 38 set PBs in one or more event.
Last weekend 12 experienced swimmers competed in the Devonport sizzler open at Plymouth Life Centre with most racing in three or more events.
An incredible 27 medals were won by Chloe S – 3 silvers and 2 golds; Herbie H - 1 bronze, 2 silvers and 2 golds; Tanisha J - 1 bronze; Holly C – 1 bronze, 4 silvers and a gold; Miley L – 1 bronze and 1 silver; Nell M - 1 bronze and 2 golds; Evie P - 1 gold, Charlotte W - 2 golds; and Hannah W - 1 gold and 1 silver. Henry and Tilly Paynter gained PBs.
Sam Lake, club spokesman, thanked coaches Gareth Davis and Jacob Caccione and said the club was proud of all the swimmers.