An incredible 27 medals were won by Chloe S – 3 silvers and 2 golds; Herbie H - 1 bronze, 2 silvers and 2 golds; Tanisha J - 1 bronze; Holly C – 1 bronze, 4 silvers and a gold; Miley L – 1 bronze and 1 silver; Nell M - 1 bronze and 2 golds; Evie P - 1 gold, Charlotte W - 2 golds; and Hannah W - 1 gold and 1 silver. Henry and Tilly Paynter gained PBs.