Tavistock Swimming Club dived in a the deep end with several qualifiers taking part in the Devon County Championships at the weekend.
Tavistock had several swimmers qualify for this prestigious county meet in which the qualifying times are among the toughest in the country.
Included were two swimmers making their Devon Debut - Fearne B in the 100m backstroke and Chloe S in the 100m and 50m freestyle and 100m and 50m backstroke.T
The club had some great success - first up was Izzy T in the 1,500m with a strong swim, she finished a fantastic eight overall in the 17+ age group.
In the next session, Herbie H swam in the 50m butterfly which he then qualified for the 16 yrs final and swam superbly. Holly C then smashed out a great, gutsy swim in the 200m fly to also qualify for the 16 yrs final and smashed the 200m butterfly Tavistock club record for long course in the process.
Sam Lake, clu member, said: “What a great start for the club. Well done all! As always thank you so much to our coach Gareth, and team manager Lindi and volunteers for all their hard work in making the events possible.”