The twins were in 19+ age group, Miley in the 15+ group and Sam in the 45-49 group. Sam said: “The run was challenging and competitive. It was over 5km, off-road and hilly. Charlotte came first female overall in the run, Sam was fifth lady and 1st in age, Hannah came second in her age group and Miley won her age. Very good results for Tavistock Swimming Club and Tavistovk Athletic Club girls.”