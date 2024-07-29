A team of Tavistock triathletes travelled all the way to Nottingham to take part in the National Aquathlon Championships, by British Triathlon, at Nottingham expecting to swim and run to the finishing line - but the swim was cancelled due to a toxic algae in the water.
However, the team was still successful in the remaining event of running at the National Water Sports centre, Nottingham.
Twins Charlotte and Hannah Walker, Sam Lake (European age group aquathlon champion) and Miley Lake her daughter took part in the running.
The twins were in 19+ age group, Miley in the 15+ group and Sam in the 45-49 group. Sam said: “The run was challenging and competitive. It was over 5km, off-road and hilly. Charlotte came first female overall in the run, Sam was fifth lady and 1st in age, Hannah came second in her age group and Miley won her age. Very good results for Tavistock Swimming Club and Tavistovk Athletic Club girls.”