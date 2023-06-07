Undoubtedly one of the highlights of the running calendar last weekend was the Dartmoor Discovery ultra race, writes David Chanter.
Starting and finishing in Princetown the route covers 32 undulating miles, taking in Widecombe-in-the Moor and Postbridge.
An added challenge this year was the high temperature which made fuelling an important component.
Representing Tavistock Run Project in the distinctive orange livery of kit sponsor FLAPJACKERY, Pete Moyse and Nick Farmer took on and defeated the course in fine style, receiving kudos from fellow TRP members.
Running is in a good place right now and mention should be made of the excellent performance of Tavistock A.C. athletes Sam Larkam and Nikki Kelly. Sam finished 2nd at the DD while Nikki continues to tear up the roads adding the Burrator 10k to her recent run of victories.
It is good to see running thriving in the town.