Tavistock rugby brothers win awards at special end of season event

Tavistock rugby brothers Josh, Lewis and Charlie Sample were all rewarded for outstanding efforts this season. Charlie (right) won the coaches’ player of the season in the under 7s. Lewis (centre) picked up the TREDS core values award, he shared the players’ player award with one of his teammates and got a medal for playing every game this season except one — all in the under 9s. Josh (left) picked up the players’ player award in the under 11s age group.