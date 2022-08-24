Tavistock estate agent sponsors young football team’s sweatshirts
Tuesday 30th August 2022 11:00 am
Tavistock Black U12s in their new sweatshirts (Miller Town and Country )
Tavistock Black U12s have thanked local estate agent Miller Town & Country for the sponsoring their new tracksuit tops.
The young football players recently posed in their kit in goal to show off how smart they look.
A team spokesman said: ‘We are over the moon to have the opportunity to show our thanks in wearing them to all games. Once again, massive thank-you Miller Town & Country from all at Tavistock Black U12s.’
