A poignant football competition inTavistock last weekend (May 4-5) in memory of a beloved coach has been declared a success. Pictures by Nadine Lamb.
Beloved coach Mark Wickett, who died in 2022 from Motor Neurone Disease, inspired hundreds of youngsters, regardless of their skills and ambitions.
The event was staged at Tavistock Community Football Club and in aid of the club. Organiser Isabel Williams said it was intended to celebrate Mark and everything he contributed to community and football. There was an outpouring of tributes after his death by parents for his impact on every child he coached.
Isabel said: “The tournament went very well. Not including takings from the community club’s catering shed run by volunteers, we raised just shy of £3,000 for the club. The volunteer helpers were awesome and helped ensure the weekend ran smoothly.”
Results: U8s Tamerton Foliot; U9s Tavistock Tornadoes (Ollie Wickett, Mark Wickett’s grandson’s team); U10s Okehampton Argyle; U11s Morley Raptors; U12s Horrabridge Rangers and U13s Tavistock Blacks. Photographs by Nadine Lamb.