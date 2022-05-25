Tavistock celebrates successful rugby season with awards night

Hammy Kerswill and Mhairi McCall at the Tavistock Rugby Club awards night ( Submitted )

Club coach Joel caddy and Kyle Maslen

Tavistock Rugby Club’s senior sides finished their season off with the annual presentation at the club on Saturday, May 21.

The club has had a highly successful season with the first XV, finishing sixth in the Devon/Cornwall League and winning the Lockie Cup for the first time in 25 years.

The second XV had a third place finish in the SW Merit League and were runners-up in the Ellis Cup – and the Colts XV ran out last minute winners of the Devon Plate competition against a strong Torquay side.

The evening hosted at the club saw 100 players, partners and club members enjoy a three-course meal supplied by club stalwart Lisa Hair and her team at Front Row Catering, before the usual speeches and awards followed by live music from player Mark Tween.

The second XV awards were awarded to: Most Improved Player – Mark Tween, Players’ Player – Dan Medina-Clark and Captain’s Player – Kyle Maslen.

The first XV awards were awarded to: Most Improved Player – Darren Guppy, Players’ Player – Jack Easton and Captain’s Player – Seb Cox.

The Clubman trophy was awarded to Hallam Bourton and Spirit of the Club went to Mark Tween. A special award was given to young William Chappell for his support of the first XV as a Tee Boy

Club chairman Henry Sanders also handed Life Membership to both Hammy Kerswill and Mhairi McCall for their services to the club over the last 20 years.

The club will now enjoy a short break before resuming pre-season training sometime in July.

Club coach Joel caddy with Jack Easton