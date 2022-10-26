Tavistock back to winning ways with narrow victory over ailing Ivybridge II
Wednesday 2nd November 2022 8:00 pm
Share
+ 1
(View All)
CLOCKWISE FROM ABOVE: Prop Charlie Charlton takes it on; Tavistock row row, L-R Joe Burbage, Hammy Kerswill and Chasrlkie Charlton; Andrew Craddock takes the hit; George Hillson put his new shirt to the test. Pictures by Chris Hair
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
COUNTIES 2 TRIBUTE DEVON
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |