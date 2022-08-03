Tavi’s three-wicket win in Corinthian Cup final
TAVISTOCK are on course for a Devon double after beating Uplyme & Lyme Regis by three wickets to carry off the Corinthian Cup for the first time.
Now the cup is on display in the Tavistock pavilion, attention turns to confirming promotion back to the A Division of the Tolchards DCL at the first attempt.
Tavistock are in the second promotion spot at the moment and need to stay there for another four games to seal their return to A Division cricket.
Charlie Barriball, who has led the side for much of the season and was in charge of the cup-winning team, said the double is a definite target.
‘We need a couple of results to go our way for that, but all we can do is try to win our remaining four games and see what happens,’ said Barriball.
The Moorlanders, who cruised to a 64-run win over Stoke Gabriel in the morning semi-final at Ivybridge, had to knock-off 140 to win in the mid-afternoon final.
Uplyme & Lyme Regis, conquerors of Sandford second XI in their semi-final, made 139 for nine in their 20 overs.
Tavistock still had plenty to do at the halfway stage as they were 53 for four and needed to score at around nine an over to win.
Opener Jack Smyly, who had seen his first four partners struggle for runs against Gareth Stoneman, Tyler Wellman and Joe Elsworth, upped the pace to in a stand of 48 with Dom Snyman.
When Smyly was run out for 61 the baton passed to Snyman and man of the moment Marc Webber, who chipped away at the lead as the overs counted down.
When Webber was seventh out for 31 off 15 balls, the target was two to win with nearly three overs to get them.
Sean Cleave took a single to level it and the game was won and lost when the next ball down from Wellman was called a wide.
There were a couple of scares along the way to victory, but skipper Barriball was never too worried.
‘Because we bat all the way down to 10, I always fancied us,’ said Barriball.
Smyly may have top scored but skipper Barriball had no hesitation naming Webber as his man of the match.
‘Three wickets when we bowled and 31 when we batted – there is the man of the match,’ said Barriball.
‘We were looking at chasing 160-170 at one stage, but our spinners (Webber and Billy Barriball) delivered for us with three wickets each.’
Elsworth (26), Wellman (22), Sam Farrow (30) and Mark Batey (26) all made quick runs for Uplyme before Bill Barriball and in particular Webber (3-15) stamped on the brake.
Barriball (3-39) did get slapped around from time to time, but finished on a real high with three wickets in six balls for eight runs conceded to scythe through the middle order.
Webber’s miserly off-breaks kept to a below-par score.
Although cup finals are all about winners, spare a thought for two of the losing captains: Uplyme’s Steve Batey and Stoke Gabriel’s Jack Tolley.
Batey has been to five finals days with Uplyme without getting his hands on the trophy. At least Uplyme have reached finals, unlike Stoke Gabriel. Tolley has played in six semi-finals and lost each one.
