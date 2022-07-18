Tavi swimmers make a splash at gala

By Sports Contributor  
Saturday 23rd July 2022 4:00 pm
SWIMMING

Twenty-two members of Tavistock Swimming Club headed to Plymouth Life Centre recently for the final gala of the season – Devonport’s Summer Sizzler.

The weather certainly matched the host club’s name as it was a scorcher on poolside but nearly all swimmers that took part produced personal best times in their chosen events – 78 personal bests from 112 events entered.

Between them, swimmers took 17 first places, 17 second places and 12 thirds.

Huge well done to all that competed: Erika, Mia, Holly, Rory, Callum, Jamie, Amelia, Ellie, Isla, Herbie, Tanisha, JJ, Miley, Sam, Jenna, Elsie, Nell, Mabel, Henry, Tilly, Charlotte and Hannah.

