Tavi swimmers make a splash at gala

Twenty-two members of Tavistock Swimming Club headed to Plymouth Life Centre recently for the final gala of the season – Devonport’s Summer Sizzler.

The weather certainly matched the host club’s name as it was a scorcher on poolside but nearly all swimmers that took part produced personal best times in their chosen events – 78 personal bests from 112 events entered.

Between them, swimmers took 17 first places, 17 second places and 12 thirds.