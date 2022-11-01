Tavi swimmers bring home medals
Tavistock Swimming Club recently took part in the Plymouth Cities swimming meet 2022, which was held over three days at Plymouth Life Centre, where local clubs compete against each other.
There was a good turnout of competitors, with some great results including 63 personal bests across all 25 swimmers over the three days. The squad also saw the following swimmers reach championships finals: Hannah Walker - 100IM (Gold) 100m Backstroke (Gold) 100m Breastroke (5th), Evie Palmer - 100IM (6th) 100m Breastroke (4th) 100m Freestyle (3rd), Samuel Rice 100m Freestyle (5th), Herbie Higham - 100m Breastroke (7th) and Joel Lake - 100 fly (Bronze) 100 Breastroke (5th).
They also had a win in the girls 13 and under freestyle 4x50m relay with Holly, Miley, Evie and Nell. Also racing into 4th place were the other under 13 team, many of whom were a lot younger than 13; Arabella, Tilly, Mabel and Tanisha showcased serious determination.
The 14 and over girls relay team had a great battle on their hands finishing 3rd in a close race, consisting of Mia, Erika, Elsie and Sam.
Of the juniors and newcomers - Esme Mill, Arabella Boxhall-Legett, Tilly Paynter, Sophia Pratt, Chloe Shiel, Mabel Maguire, Eloise Patrick, Jamie Dixon, Henry Paynter and Kaiden Philips all swam excellent times in all of their events with personal bests achieved by many and lots of top 3 places in their age groups.
Not forgetting the seniors and alongside Samuel Rice was Herbie Higham, Rory Cox and Joel Lake, all finishing with PBs and top 5 placings. Racing for the girls were Hannah Walker, Elsie Maguire, Nell Maguire, Evie Palmer, Miley Lake, Sam Lake, Jenna Mabey,
Tanisha Jago, Mia Buckley, Erika Buckley, Holly Cloke who all gave their best with excellent results, age group placings and PBs.
Coaches classed this as ‘a superb meet with so many achievements’
Thanks were expressed to all the officials, volunteers, team managers, parents and head coach James.
