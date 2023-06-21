Having produced the shock of the first round in the Devon Senior Cup by beating South West champions Bradninch, Tavistock were drawn away to Premier Division giants Tiverton Heathcoat, writes Andy Jarman.
Batting first, Billy Barriball and Rhys Davies started slowly but built a solid base to ensure Tavistock got to a competitive total. Barriball made 64 while Davies contributed 48.
Quickfire innings from James White, 27, and Dave Manning, 14, took them to 163-4.
The strong Heathcoat batting line up stuttered along and Tavistock kept taking wickets.
All the bowlers did well and eventually the Premier team were bowled out for 154, giving Tavistock another top-team scalp, and putting them in the quarter-final with a home draw against Bovey Tracey to be played in July.
Thanks go to new T20 sponsor, south-west electrical contracting company MarCon SES Ltd.
On Sunday, July 2 at 2pm, Tavistock will take on Premier Division side Bovey Tracey in the quarter-final of the Devon Senior Cup at The Ring.
Tavistock will be hoping to reach finals day for the first time in many years but will have to overcome a strong Bovey side to progress.
The bar will be open and a barbecue will be ongoing during the afternoon. Plenty of support will be appreciated.