DEVON ONE
Withycombe RFC 29 Tavistock RFC 10
TAVISTOCK RFC’s trials and tribulations at the wrong end of the Devon One table continued with a 29-10 defeat at muddy Withycombe.
Defeat leaves Tavistock third from bottom with four points to find to get out of the drop zone.
Half-time arrived with Tavistock 17-5 behind and temporarily down to 14 men with Jai Popplewell in the sin bin. Joe Blyth, Joe Oates and Jack Fear were the home side’s try scorers. Dan May kicked a conversion.
George Toomey’s 42nd minute try gave Withies the four-score bonus point. May converted a Ben Dawson try to complete the scoring.
Popplewell and Tylo Coupland were the Tavistock try scorers. They were never closer than 22-10 behind in the second half, despite dominating much of the final quarter.
Leigh Puttock, the Tavistock coach, said despite the scoreline there were plenty of positives.
“Michael Chapman and Jonathan Taylor both made positive debuts from the bench,” said Puttock.
“In the second half our patterns of play went well during massive periods of sustained pressure.
“And, as always, we had a great scrum.”
After this latest defeat, Tavistock RFC sit 10th in the standings with only Ivybridge RFC 2nd XV and Dartmouth below them currently.
Both of them were also beaten this weekend, Ivybridge losing by a single point away at Bideford and Dartmouth falling to a 52-17 defeat on home soil against Exeter Saracens.
Elsewhere, Topsham 2nd XV won 43-24 on the road at Crediton 2nd XV, Devonport Services 2nd XV were narrowly beaten at home by Honiton and South Molton prevailed over Old Plymothian & Mannamedian by 39 points to 12.
Next up, Tavistock will travel to face Exeter Saracens on Saturday, January 24.
