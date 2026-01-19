SOUTH WEST TWO
Teignmouth 23 Okehampton RFC 38
OKEHAMPTON RFC 1st XV bounced back with a win after last week’s disappointing performance at home, taking the full five points away from Bitton Park.
On a mildly moist surface, Okes began brightly. They opened the scoring on five minutes, as the impressive Pat Nash, back in the side after injury, forced his way over for a score converted by Luke Simmons.
One of the visitor’s main issues, was failing to find touch throughout the game. This was the catalyst for the Teigns opening score as they made it 5-7 still in the first quarter.
It was end to end stuff and the Okes were soon back in the ascendancy. Sustained possession stretched the home defence and eventually full back Leon Horn crossed for another score converted by Simmons to make it 5-14 after 22 minutes.
The hosts soon landed a penalty to reduce the arrears before Okehampton struck again with their third try of the half. Number eight Saul Holliday powering over after an initial lineout drive. This time Simmons was awry with the extras.
Oke were having big issues with their kick-off receipts and repeatedly allowed the hosts an easy route into the 22 as a result.
Just before the interval centre Alex Ford took advantage of the Okes rushing out in defence to make it a 15-19 scoreline at the interval.
Okes didn’t start the second half well and another penalty for the home side made it just a one-point ball game. Okehampton were playing in the wrong parts of the pitch and home fans optimism was increasing.
Then, on 50 minutes, a hopeful kick ahead from Simmons was recovered by winger Rob Fishleigh, using all of his experience to cross after a clear run in. Simmons converting.
The visitors didn’t learn their lesson at restart time though and immediately allowed the Teigns back into their 22.
They eventually forced their way the line over once more. The score now at 23-26, Okes needed to respond. Saul Holliday then cut a nice line from short range to bag his brace and make it 23-33 after Simmons successful conversion.
Okehampton RFC now needed to deal with the restart effectively as they sought to see out the game.
They managed just that and were back on top as time ticked away, eventually sealing the win after centre Brandon Horn was on the end of good interplay, making it 23-38 after the missed conversion which also brought the final whistle.
So, whilst never in top gear, this was a definite step forward from last week.
Okehampton RFC have a break next week before they conclude January with a tough trip to second-placed Tiverton.
Ivybridge snatched a last-gasp 26-21 win at Okehampton last time out, the manner of which riled the team management.
Spool forward seven days and Brett Luxton, the Okehampton coach, was far happier despite spotting a significant work-on.
“It was a complete reversal of last week,” said Luxton.
“This time we gave away too many penalties and the game could have easily taken a different direction.
“What made the difference was our ball retention and patience in attack.
“With conditions the way they were (wet), for any team that recycled the ball for multiple phases a hole would eventually appear.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.