TAVISTOCK Tinners U18s returned to DJM league action after a five-week weather-enforced hiatus, securing a gritty 1-1 draw away at second-place AFC Plympton.
Despite the long layoff, the Tinners showed little signs of rust, dominating large periods of play and creating several clear-cut opportunities against a resolute Plympton backline.
The deadlock was finally broken in the second half when the hosts took the lead with a high-quality strike.
However, the Tinners showed great character to rally. The equalizer came via a trademark George Willett long throw, which found Connor Duffin in the area; the midfielder produced a smart, clinical finish to level the scores.
In a dramatic finale, Rupert Whitbread thought he had snatched all three points with a sensational strike from distance.
However, the celebrations were cut short by a controversial offside flag from the opposition linesman.
While the Tinners might feel hard done by, a point against the league's third-placed side represents a superb return to competitive football.
The Tinners sit sixth meanwhile having taken 12 points from eight games thus far.
There were three other fixtures taking place in their division on Sunday, January 18 with goals aplenty.
League leaders Plymouth Marjon Youth were without a game and so Ivybridge Town were able to close the gap on them, as well as moving above Plympton and into second.
They were involved in a thriller with eighth-placed FC Galacticos and it was the Ivies who prevailed, winning 7-4.
Meanwhile, Plymouth Parkway U18s compounded the misery of rock-bottom Chaddlewood Miners by thrashing them 12-0, plus Elm United Youth won a narrow encounter at SB Frankfort Youth by four goals to three.
Back-to-back home games now await the Tavistock Tinners with Granby Youth and Ivybridge visiting them at Crowndale on the next two weekends.
Report and picture courtesy of Chris Prettejohn.
