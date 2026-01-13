TAVISTOCK AFC have lost their first two games of 2026, prolonging their unwanted stay at the foot of the Southern League South.
The new year began with a fascinating clash against fellow strugglers Brixham AFC and it was the Fishermen who prevailed at Wall Park, Reece Somers scoring on his return to the side and Aaron Wellington sealing the three points.
They then welcomed Sporting Club Inkberrow to Langsford Park on Saturday, January 10, where they were beaten 3-2 by the mid-table side from Worcestershire.
Inkberrow opened the scoring right after half-time and were then two goals ahead with an hour gone before Calum Merrin gave the Lambs a lifeline.
A third in added time put the fixture to bed with Tavistock grabbing a consolation own goal even later in the day.
At the time of writing, Tavistock AFC are six points behind Bashley and 12 away from safety. They host Winchester City next on Wednesday evening.
